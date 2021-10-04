Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WCC opened at $120.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $121.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

