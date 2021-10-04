Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 314 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 43.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

