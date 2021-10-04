Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,920 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arconic by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 138,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arconic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in Arconic by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,937,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

