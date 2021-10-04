Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,867 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

