Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 12,611 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Rite Aid worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $771.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

