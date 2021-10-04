Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

