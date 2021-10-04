Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 41,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,000,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $125.55 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

