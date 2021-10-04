Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of CoreCivic worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CoreCivic by 97.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

