Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSON. BTIG Research lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Misonix alerts:

MSON stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.91 million, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. Misonix has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Misonix by 41.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Misonix in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Misonix in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 3.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.