MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 43,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,286. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 190.12% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Capps purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,693.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,000 shares of company stock worth $171,570. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

