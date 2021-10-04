Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.27.

Shares of MAA opened at $189.22 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

