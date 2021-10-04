Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA opened at $189.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

