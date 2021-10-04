Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,918 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 815,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

