MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,862. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.75% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

