MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MFM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 64,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

