Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target lifted by TD Securities to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.09.

TSE MX opened at C$61.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$30.26 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.50.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.6899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 over the last ninety days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

