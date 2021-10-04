Methanex (TSE:MX) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.54

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$62.54 and last traded at C$62.08, with a volume of 52610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.55.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.6899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 10.91%.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last quarter.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

