Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Up 62.3% in September

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the August 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MTCR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $93.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTCR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

