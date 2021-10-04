Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $25.19. Meritor shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 8,137 shares traded.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Meritor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 92,942.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

