Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,578. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

