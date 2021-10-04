MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $76.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,591.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,795.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,589.46. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,890.20 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.70 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

