MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in MEDNAX by 140.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

MD stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

