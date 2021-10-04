McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.51% of McGrath RentCorp worth $29,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

