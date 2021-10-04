Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0611

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market cap of $953,324.29 and $1,839.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.13 or 0.06995725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00346118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.14 or 0.01141843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00108290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.26 or 0.00538506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.89 or 0.00450881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00301474 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.