Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $155.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.37. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

