Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 852,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

