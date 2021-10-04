MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $417.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.01 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

