Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

NYSE LIN traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,021. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

