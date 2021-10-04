Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 201,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.89. 257,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

