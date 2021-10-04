Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.49. 155,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,953. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

