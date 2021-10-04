MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 29th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $21.60 on Monday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

