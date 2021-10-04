Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 8.9%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.93. 84,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,200,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.63 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

