Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $75.62 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

