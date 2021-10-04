Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $358,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $140.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.71. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $94.77 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.