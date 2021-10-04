Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

