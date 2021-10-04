Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 12,010 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:GTN opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.