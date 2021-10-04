Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 8,870 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRIL shares. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

