Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LBC stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

