Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,761 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Lululemon Athletica worth $272,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.24. 35,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.09. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.