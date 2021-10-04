LuaSwap Tops One Day Volume of $311,637.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $311,637.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.83 or 0.08853736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00299548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,779,768 coins and its circulating supply is 114,774,218 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

