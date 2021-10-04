Loopring (LRC) One Day Volume Tops $62.45 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $530.33 million and $62.45 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.04 or 0.08634294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00283056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00115450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,882,007 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

