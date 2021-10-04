Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYG. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.