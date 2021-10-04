LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.33 Million

Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $245.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.40 million to $251.90 million. LivaNova posted sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,402. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

