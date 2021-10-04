Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LMB opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Limbach by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMB. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

