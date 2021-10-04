Lido Advisors LLC Sells 993 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The AES by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $22.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

