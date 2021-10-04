Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

