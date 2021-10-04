Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 559 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.28 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

