Lido Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 406.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 121,111 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,170.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 45.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 86,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 111.8% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter.

TECL opened at $59.12 on Monday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.