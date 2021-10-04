Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

