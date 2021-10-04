Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,453 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.23 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.